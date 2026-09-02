Saudi man hailed after saving drowning victim in Dubai Creek

Dubai: Dubai Police has honoured Saudi citizen Abdulrazzaq bin Zaal bin Jabr Al Ruwaili in recognition of his courageous intervention to save a man from drowning in Dubai Creek.

Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station, presented Al Ruwaili with a certificate of thanks and appreciation for his swift response and decisive action on Wednesday, September 2, during the incident.

Al Suwaidi praised the Saudi citizen’s bravery, saying his actions reflected strong humanitarian values and a sense of community responsibility. He highlighted the role members of the public can play in protecting others and supporting efforts to strengthen safety and security.

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He also encouraged community members to uphold the values of cooperation and assistance and to step forward when others are in need.

Dubai Police said the recognition forms part of its efforts to promote positive community values and acknowledge individuals whose actions help safeguard the wellbeing of others.

Al Ruwaili thanked Dubai Police for the honour, describing his intervention as a humanitarian and community duty. He also praised the force’s ongoing efforts to enhance security and safety across the emirate.