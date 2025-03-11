Saudi medical teams save 20 pilgrims from cardiac arrest at Prophet’s Mosque

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) medical teams have successfully saved the lives of 20 pilgrims from nine different countries who experienced complete cardiac arrest at the Prophet’s Mosque (Al-Masjid an-Nabawi) in Madinah during the first 10 days of Ramzan.

The Madinah Health Cluster reported that life-saving interventions were made possible through rapid response and immediate medical treatment.

Advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques and high-tech medical equipment were utilized to restore the patients’ pulses before transferring them to King Salman Medical City and King Fahd Hospital for further care.

The health care authorities have deployed special medical teams around the Prophet’s Mosque to ensure visitors’ and pilgrims’ urgent healthcare services during Ramzan.

The health cluster emphasized that medical teams in the central region remain on duty 24 hours a day, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.