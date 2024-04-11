Saudi minister praises security personnel for successful Umrah season

The praise comes as the country has seen a significant increase in the number of pilgrims during the season, with millions of Muslims visiting the holy city Makkah al-Mukarramah to perform the Islamic pilgrimage.

Published: 11th April 2024
Photo: ReasahAlharmain/X

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz has praised security personnel for their successful efforts during the Umrah season, the Saudi Gazette reported.

This season, Saudi Arabia saw a significant increase in the number of pilgrims with millions flocking the holy city Makkah al-Mukarramah to perform the Islamic pilgrimage.

Prince Abdulaziz while officiating a meeting with senior security officials in Riyadh greeted them on behalf of the leadership and expressed gratitude for their commitment to preserving a safe and comfortable environment for Umrah pilgrims in the Kingdom.

He further emphasized the importance of government agencies working together as well as the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to improve security operations. He also praised the security officials for their ability to manage crowds professionally and meticulously.

