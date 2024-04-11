UAE allocates $15M for Northern Gaza relief on Eid ul Fitr

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed allocated 15 Million Dollars for clothing and humanitarian goods and delivered 125 tonnes to Northern Gaza for Eid ul Fitr.

The funds will be used for the Amalthea fund, which Cyprus established in order to manage and streamline the flow of humanitarian supplies into the enclave. UN assessments state that, despite rising international pressure on Israel, peace talks are still elusive, leaving Gaza’s population with food shortages and hunger.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE’s donation to the fund is a result of its pledge to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

According to state news agency Wam, the top priority is to make sure that relief is provided immediately and widely via land, air, and sea. It occurred as the nation’s 30th coordinated airdrop of clothing and humanitarian goods for Eid al-Fitr delivered 125 tons to northern Gaza.

The Ministry of Defense and the Egyptian Air Force worked together to accomplish the greatest drop yet, which happened on Wednesday. Six aircraft were involved: two C-295s and one C130 from the Egyptian Air Force, together with three C-17s from the UAE Air Force.

Along with unique Eid packages containing clothes, toys, and candy, the bundles included essentials.

بتوجيهات رئيس الدولة.. #الإمارات تدعم "صندوق أمالثيا" للاستجابة الإنسانية في غزة بـ 15 مليون دولارhttps://t.co/LZPvVQCCLq — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) April 10, 2024

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, it increased the total amount of help from the UAE that was airborne to 1,857 tons of food and relief materials. The Amalthea Fund was established in 2021 to provide emergency assistance to those affected by conflict and natural disasters in the Middle East and North Africa.

The UAE’s contribution to the Amalthea Fund is a testament to its commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts in the region. The Fund is a collaborative effort between the UAE, the European Union, and the United Nations and is designed to provide rapid and effective humanitarian response to those in need.