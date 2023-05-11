Saudi national wins Rs 8.20 cr in DDF draw

A Saudi national won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,20,75,500) in Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) draw held in Concourse A of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023.

The winner of the draw Ahmed Dewedar— won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 422 after buying the lucky ticket number 2625, which he had purchased online on April 27.

Also Read Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: 3 Indian expats take home Rs 22 lakh each

Dewedar, is the 12th Saudi national to have won one million dollars since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Other winners

After the Millennium Millionaire draw, three luxury cars were drawn.

Mazen B, an American resident of Abu Dhabi, won the BMW X5 M Competition. He is a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free show for 11 years now, works in the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, two Indian nationals won a motorbike each. Rayhanath Rayees won the BMW R nineT Scrambler while Geetanjali Kapoor won the BMW S 1000 R.