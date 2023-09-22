Saudi nurse honoured for helping road crash victims during her travel

Until the Saudi Red Crescent arrived, she provided emergency care to the victims.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2023 12:52 pm IST
Saudi nurse honoured for helping road crash victims during her travel
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian nurse on Thursday, September 21, was honoured by Faisal bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al Jawf after she helped road crash victims during her travel, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Hanan Al Ruwaili, a seasoned Saudi nurse, has gained attention after assisting victims of a traffic accident she witnessed while returning from Tabuk.

Also Read
Red Sea Int’l Airport receives its first flight from Riyadh

Until the Saudi Red Crescent arrived, she provided emergency care to the victims.

MS Education Academy

Watch the video below

Bin Abdulaziz commended Al-Ruwaili’s dedication and determination in providing first aid to those injured in the accident.

Ruwaili expressed gratitude to Bin Abdulaziz for their gesture, stressing that what she did was a small part of the duty she always felt towards her country and society.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2023 12:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button