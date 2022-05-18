Saudi: One of the conjoined twins from Yemen dies after surgery

Riyadh: One of the Yemeni conjoined twins who underwent a separation operation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), died on Monday evening after a complicated 15-hour surgery, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The 19-month-old baby boys, Youssef and Yassin underwent a complex surgery on Sunday, May 15, that lasted 15 hours to separate many of their organs, under the directives of King Salman.

One of the twins died as a result of a severe drop in blood circulation and heart failure, despite the full medical care provided to him.

The other twin is currently stable but is being monitored in the intensive care unit at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh.

Saudi surgical team faced great difficulties and challenges during the separation process, which made the deceased’s condition critical after the operation.

A team of 24 doctors, led by Dr. Mutassim Al-Zughaibi, participated in the operation, as part of the initiative of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action (KSRelief).

Yemeni twins pre-surgery. Photo: SPA

As per the media reports, the twins’ family live in a mud-brick house in the impoverished Al Trais village in Yemen’s south-east Hadramawt province.

In May 2021, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid for the cost for the boys and their family to be flown to Saudi Arabia for treatment.

Saudi Arabia regularly performs surgeries to separate conjoined twins from Yemen.

On May 11, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered that another set of conjoined twin girls from Yemen, Mawaddah and Rahmah, be transferred to Riyadh for “medical examinations” and to “check on the possibility” of separation, SPA reported.