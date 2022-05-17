Conjoined Yemeni twins split after 15-hour operation in Saudi

Published: 17th May 2022
Saudi Arabia: Doctors successfully separate Yemeni con-joined twins after 15-hour surgery
Conjoined Twins (Photo: Khaleej Times)

Doctors in Saudi Arabia successfully separated Yemeni conjoined twins on Monday following a 15-hour-long surgery.

The twin boys identified as Yussef and Yassin were reportedly conjoined in various organs, and at least 24 doctors were involved in the surgery performed at the government-run King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

The operation was carried out in four phases, “It was one of the most difficult surgeries we performed,” a doctor was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.

It is to be noted that Yemen has been engulfed in a war for over a decade now, children in the country have been the worst hit due to the crisis as they are severely malnourished as a result of lack of food and other basic necessities.

In December 2021, another set of conjoined twins was separated by doctors in Amman, following which they were sent to Sanaa, according to the UN children’s agency.

