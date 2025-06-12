Saudi skies witness rare ‘Strawberry Moon’ for the first time in 18 years

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Northern Borders Region witnessed a rare celestial spectacle on Wednesday evening, June 11, with the rise of the full moon of Dhul-Hijjah, commonly referred to as the Strawberry Moon.

This marks the final full moon of the year 1446 AH, rising from the furthest point on the south-eastern horizon. This phenomenon occurs only once every 18.6 years, with the next occurrence expected in 2043.

Astronomical specialists explain that this event is linked to the Moon’s extreme southern declination, part of the Metonic Cycle, which lasts approximately 19 years, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Upon rising, the Moon displayed a golden-pink hue due to atmospheric effects, earning it the name “Strawberry Moon,” a term used in some cultures to signify the last full moon of spring.

The Northern Borders Region has become a favoured location for observing astronomical phenomena, thanks to its expansive horizons and minimal light pollution, which enhance visibility of the night sky.

In a stunning photo taken in Dubai, the Strawberry Moon appears sparkling and bright between the towers that dot the city’s skyline.