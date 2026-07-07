Saudi tanker attacked in Hormuz, Riyadh blames Iran

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Saudi Arabian flag waving against a cloudy sky.
Saudi Arabian national flag against a dramatic sky.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, July 7, accused Iran of targeting a Saudi oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the incident a threat to international maritime traffic and global energy security.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Saudi tanker Wedyan and the Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat were targeted while transiting the strategic waterway. The Kingdom said the incident jeopardised the safety of international shipping and the stability of global energy supplies.

Riyadh said Iran’s actions violate international law, established maritime conventions and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, which guarantees freedom of navigation and the safe passage of commercial vessels through international waterways.

Subhan Bakery

Saudi Arabia urged Tehran to immediately end any activity that undermines regional security, disrupts maritime trade or threatens energy flows through the Gulf.

The Kingdom added that it holds Iran fully accountable for the consequences of the incident and any resulting escalation.

The statement came after three commercial vessels were reportedly struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Alongside the Saudi and Qatari tankers, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier was also damaged and was said to face a risk of explosion.

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The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping corridors, handling a large proportion of global oil and LNG exports. Any disruption along the route can have far-reaching consequences for international trade and energy markets.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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