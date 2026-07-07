Three tanker attacks in a day raise Hormuz threat to ‘severe’

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) has raised the threat level for the Strait of Hormuz to “Severe” after three commercial tankers were attacked in a single day, warning that deliberate hostile action against merchant shipping is now considered likely.

In its latest regional maritime security advisory covering the period from March 1 to July 7, JMIC said the three confirmed incidents reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) marked a significant deterioration in the security environment across one of the world’s busiest energy shipping routes.

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According to the advisory, an LNG tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile about eight nautical miles east of Limah, Oman, causing a fire in the port-side engine room. Two other tankers were also hit in separate incidents 16 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, UAE, and six nautical miles east of the Musandam Peninsula, Oman. No crew injuries or environmental damage were reported in any of the incidents.

JMIC said the attacks prompted the Strait of Hormuz threat level to be raised from “substantial” to “severe”, indicating that further hostile action against commercial shipping is likely under current conditions.

The advisory also cited continued surveillance by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), persistent VHF hailing of merchant vessels, unmanned aircraft activity and ongoing Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference as factors contributing to the heightened risk. It further warned of confirmed floating mines near the Strait of Hormuz traffic separation scheme.

Despite the heightened threat, commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has remained steady. Vessels continue to transit via both the southern Omani corridor and the northern Iranian-controlled route, while US-assisted commercial transits have continued without interruption.

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JMIC assessed the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Bab el-Mandeb and Somali Coast as facing a “moderate” threat level. The Gulf of Aden remains at “substantial” because of piracy risks, while the Eastern Mediterranean is assessed as “low” risk.

The advisory urged merchant vessels operating in the region to maintain heightened vigilance, remain in close contact with UKMTO and regional naval forces, report suspicious activity immediately, and prepare for possible GNSS disruption while transiting high-risk waters.