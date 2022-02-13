Saudi to launch first news radio station on World radio day

Riyadh: Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) to launch its first news radio station in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday, February 13, coinciding with the World Radio Day, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Ekhbariya radio is the first of its kind in the Kingdom, and it will be the radio branch of the official Al-Ekhbariya channel, in a step through which the authority aims to focus on local content and move towards specialization.

“This step comes within the framework of the authority’s strategy towards distributing media discourse across all platforms and shifting towards specialized media to meet the different tastes of the society,” SBA’s CEO Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harithi told SPA.

Launching the radio comes in line with the rapid changes that the Kingdom is witnessing at all levels, which makes an urgent need to satisfy the craving for new information politically, mathematically and economically, Al-Harithi added.

The broadcast will initially be available in the capital, Riyadh, the Red Sea city of Jeddah and Dammam in the eastern region. The signal frequency numbers are Riyadh – 93.00, Jeddah- 107.7 and Dammam – 99.00.

The radio station will display a variety of news coverage including news releases, brief updates, discussions on various issues of concern to Saudi society and breaking global news.