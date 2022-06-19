Saudi to sizzle at 50°C; 3 Arab countries records highest temp

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will witness a heat wave expected to hit 50 degrees Celsius starting from Sunday, June 19 and continuing until next Wednesday, June 22.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned that the Kingdom will witness a heatwave that would touch 50 degrees Celsius in some regions.

The NCM also expects that the maximum temperature in most of the governorates of the Eastern Province and the parts between Madinah and Yanbu will reach 47 and 50 degrees Celsius, respectively.

🛑من الغد إلى الأربعاء موجة حارة تلامس فيها بعض مناطق #المملكة الـ(٥٠) درجة مئوية بمشيئة الله.

نأمل من الجميع توخي الحذر والالتزام بتعليمات الجهات المختصة من أجل سلامتكم.#نحيطكم_بأجوائكم pic.twitter.com/YLDPLksEdk — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (NCM) (@PmeMediacen) June 18, 2022

The NCM called on everyone to take precautions, and also asked them to abide and adhere to the instructions of the competent authorities in order to preserve their safety.

Saudi Arabia is currently experiencing medium to heavy thunderstorms and torrential rain, with the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, and Makkah are most likely affected, just a month after sandstorms engulfed the Kingdom. Active winds will also continue on the coasts of Makkah, Madinsh, Al Jawf, Hail, and the eastern region extending to capital Riyadh.

Three Arab countries top hottest countries in world

Kuwait, Iraq and Oman are the hottest countries in the world recording the highest temperatures on Sunday, according to El Dorado Weather.

According to the ranking published by the site on Sunday, Kuwait topped the hottest countries, with 50.6 degrees Celsius in the city of Jahra, and 50 degrees in each of Amarah and Badrah.

Here are the top 10 hottest cities on Earth as of Sunday, June 19