Saudi Tourism authority launches ‘Visit Saudi’ platform

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority’s ‘Visit Saudi’ platform offers a comprehensive guide to tourist and entertainment sites in the Kingdom.

The platform offers interactive services like hotel and flight reservations, updated cultural, recreational, social, and seasonal events, and interactive maps of tourist places.

The guide offers tips and instructions to make tourist destinations accessible, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It showcases the Kingdom’s natural diversity, rich cultural heritage, and impressive monuments.

Moreover, the platform presents an interactive map that displays all the events and internal tourist attractions.

The Visit Saudi app allows foreign tourists to apply for and obtain tourist visas to enter the Kingdom.