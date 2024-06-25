Saudi warns tour firms who encourage visit visa holders to perform Haj illegally

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabian (KAS) Interior Ministry has issued a stern warning against foreign tourist agencies that have been encouraging visit visa holders to perform the Haj pilgrimage illegally.

The security spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, Talal Al-Shalhoub said that some unscrupulous travel agencies from many countries have deceived their visit visa holders by issuing them visas not intended for Haj. The companies have encouraged them to violate Haj rules by staying in Makkah for up to two months before the Haj season.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya Television, the spokesperson said, “The ministry has taken proactive measures to intensify media and awareness campaigns against performing Haj without permits as well as to enforce stringent penalties on violators.”

Earlier during the Haj season 1445 AH, Saudi authorities had announced that Individuals transporting pilgrims without valid Haj permits will face imprisonment for up to 6 months and a fine of up to 50,000 Saudi Riyal for each unauthorized pilgrim transported. Court rulings may also include confiscation of the vehicle used and deportation of the transporter (if a resident) with a subsequent entry ban for a period determined by the system.

Also Read Over 300,000 pilgrims without valid Haj permits turned away from Makkah

On June 14 during the Haj season 1445 AH, the Saudi authorities turned back 256,481 visit visa holders from illegally participating in the Haj pilgrimage in Makkah.

Colonel Talal Al-Shalhoub announced during the daily press conference that authorities have seized 160 fake Haj campaigns since April 29, and 135,098 vehicles returned from May 4 until Friday.

From May 4 until Friday, 250,381 non-residents of Makkah were sent back.