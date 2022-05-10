Saudi Yoga Committee decides to host virtual international yoga conference

Jeddah: Saudi Yoga Committee in cooperation with the Singapore-based Asian Yoga Therapy Association is going to host a virtual international yoga conference.

During the three-day conference, the benefit of practicing yoga will be discussed. Medical and scientific evidence will also be presented.

Announcing the dates of the conference, the head of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf Al-Marouei said that medical and scientific evidence will be presented during the conference. Yoga methods and practices will be discussed, she added.

It may be mentioned that in early April, the Saudi Yoga Committee received an invitation from the Morarji Desai National Yoga Center of the Indian Ministry of Ayush (Yoga Ministry) to participate in the campaign to countdown 100 days to the International Day of Yoga.

International Day of Yoga

Yoga which is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015.

June 21 was selected for Yoga as it is the longest day in the northern hemisphere.