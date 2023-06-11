Saudi Yoga team wins first-ever international championship

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) marked another milestone as the Yoga national team won its first-ever international contest, the 2nd Mt Everest International Yoga Championship held in Nepal’s Kathmandu from June 8 to June 10.

Saudi Yoga team claimed five medals, including a gold, three silver, and a bronze.

Nouf Al-Marwaai, chairwoman of the Saudi Yoga Committee, expressed her pride in the outstanding levels achieved by the Saudi Yoga team.

Also Read Just in time for summer travel: Etihad offers cheap flights

“This is our first participation in the team’s history, but our Yoga team’s champions were able to succeed in winning five medals, which is a large number compared to the intensity of the competition, which gathered very experienced international practitioners and also despite the young age of the participating Saudi practitioners,” Al-Marwaai was quoted by Arab News.

حقق المنتخب السعودي لليوغا في مشاركته الدولية الأولى في بطولة ايفرست الدولة الثانية في جمهورية النيبال خمس ميداليات ذهبية 🥇 و3 فضيات 🥈 وبرونزية 🥉



سماهر المالكي ذهبية🥇

بدر الغامدي فضية🥈

احمد شيلاتي فضية🥈

سارة عامودي فضية🥈

جود عابد برونزية🥉@gsaksa @saudiolympic pic.twitter.com/WGWP4OBSVc — اللجنة السعودية لليوغا|Saudi Yoga Committee (@yoga_ksa) June 10, 2023

“Going back home with 5 medals in the 2nd Everest Yoga Championship in Nepal. Well done Saudi Yoga National Team 🇸🇦 you made us proud,” she tweeted.

Eight South Asian countries including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives participated in the contest.

The championship was organized by the Nepal Yoga and Naturopathy Association.