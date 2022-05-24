Saudia Airline to begin operating flights between Neom-Dubai

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th May 2022 11:18 pm IST
Saudia flights between Neom-Dubai to begin from June end
Saudia Airlines (Photo: Twitter)

Riyadh: Saudia will start flights between mega-city Neom and Dubai from June-end, the Kingdom’s flagship carrier said on Monday.

The planned city of Neom in the North-West of Saudi Arabia has entered into a strategic partnership with the airlines. As part of the agreement, the carrier will operate international flights from the Neom Bay Airport. The agreement will also mark the commencement of commercial flights from the airport.

Saudia will begin flights to Dubai and gradually extend its reach to London and other destinations. The international flight will showcase the Neom-Saudi Livery, promoting the Neom brand.

“This partnership is in line with Saudia’s ambition to support Saudi Vision 2030 by increasing passenger traffic domestically and regionally, as well as expanding our connections to global cities.”

“As Neom continues to progress, demand for travel is only increasing, making it a natural addition to our list of destinations” Director General of Saudia, Ibrahim Al Omar was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

