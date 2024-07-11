Saudia Airlines catches fire during landing at Peshawar airport

A Saudia Airlines flight carrying 296 passengers and 21 crew members caught fire upon landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan on Thursday, July 11.

According to multiple media reports, the fire broke out due to a problem in the landing gear. All crew and passengers were safely evacuated without any reported casualties.

The Civil Aviation Authority and fire brigade officials successfully put out the fire.

The video footage of passengers disembarking the aircraft using the emergency slide has surfaced on social media.

In a statement, Saudia Airline clarified that its aircraft, flying from Riyadh to Peshawar on flight SV792, experienced smoke emanating from one of the tyres during landing at Peshawar International Airport in Pakistan. “The aircraft was immediately stopped and the relevant authorities were notified,” read a statement from the airline.

“All guests and crew were safely evacuated through the evacuation slide. The aircraft is now undergoing technical evaluation by specialists. This includes repairs, along with comprehensive inspections and subsequent tests to ensure its safety,” it added.