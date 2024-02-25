Saudi’s Aramco discovers 15 trillion cubic feet gas reserves in Jafurah field

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco has discovered an additional 15 trillion standard cubic feet of gas and 2 billion barrels of condensate in the Kingdom’s Jafurah field.

In a statement, on Sunday, February 25, the Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that “this achievement was achieved as a result of applying the highest international standards in estimating and developing hydrocarbon resources to ensure their proper exploitation.”

With this discovery, the reserves in the Jafurah field are now estimated at approximately 229 trillion standard cubic feet of gas and 75 billion barrels of condensate, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Jafurah is part of the Kingdom’s strategy to diversify energy exports, with Aramco expecting production in 2025 and sales reaching two billion cubic feet per day by 2030.

In October 2023, the South Korean companies Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Hyundai Engineering Company signed a 2.4 billion dollars contract with Aramco to build a gas processing plant in Jafurah, representing the first major foreign contracts in the field.

In November 2023, the Saudi Minister of Energy announced that Aramco discovered two new gas fields in the Eastern Province and the Empty Quarter.