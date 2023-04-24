Saudis can enter these three countries without a visa

Three European countries provide facilities for the arrival of Saudi citizens to their lands throughout the year.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2023 6:46 pm IST
Saudis can enter these three countries without a visa
Albania (Photo: Twitter)

Riyadh: The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in Tirana revealed three European countries that Saudi citizens are allowed to enter without a visa.

The embassy stated, through its Twitter account, that Saudi citizens are allowed to enter Albania without a visa during the period from April 20 to December 31, 2023, and Kosovo without a visa throughout the year.

Saudi citizens will also be able to enter Montenegro without the need to issue a visa until October 31, provided that their entry and exit are not as individuals, but rather they must be part of a tourist group.

MS Education Academy

Conditions for Saudi nationals entering Montenegro also include that they are required to arrive in the country via a direct flight from Saudi Arabia.

Also Read
Saudi lawyer wants Ronaldo deported for public indecency

Saudis must also bring with them proof of payment of accommodation costs, in addition to a return ticket to the Kingdom, in addition to an invitation letter from a tourist office in Montenegro that organizes the trip.

The embassy indicated that citizens have the possibility of entering the three aforementioned countries through a Schengen visa, a US visa, a UK visa and an Australian visa, provided that it is multiple-entry, valid and previously used.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th April 2023 6:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button