Saudis can enter these three countries without a visa

Riyadh: The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in Tirana revealed three European countries that Saudi citizens are allowed to enter without a visa.

The embassy stated, through its Twitter account, that Saudi citizens are allowed to enter Albania without a visa during the period from April 20 to December 31, 2023, and Kosovo without a visa throughout the year.

يسمح للمواطنين السعوديين بدخول الدول التالية وفق الفترة الزمنية والشروط الموضحة أدناه:

البانيا: 🇦🇱بدون تأشيرة من ٢٠ أبريل حتى ٣١ ديسمبر ٢٠٢٣

كوسوفا 🇽🇰: بدون تأشيرة طوال السنة. — Arabia Saudite në Shqipëri (@KSAembassyAL) April 22, 2023

Saudi citizens will also be able to enter Montenegro without the need to issue a visa until October 31, provided that their entry and exit are not as individuals, but rather they must be part of a tourist group.

Conditions for Saudi nationals entering Montenegro also include that they are required to arrive in the country via a direct flight from Saudi Arabia.

Saudis must also bring with them proof of payment of accommodation costs, in addition to a return ticket to the Kingdom, in addition to an invitation letter from a tourist office in Montenegro that organizes the trip.

The embassy indicated that citizens have the possibility of entering the three aforementioned countries through a Schengen visa, a US visa, a UK visa and an Australian visa, provided that it is multiple-entry, valid and previously used.