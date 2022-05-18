Saudi’s education ranks 17th golabally for citation of research outcomes

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s education has strengthened its global leadership in the field of scientific research, achieving 17th place globally in the field of citing its research outputs, local media reported.

The country’s position in the SCImago Rankings 2021 league table has jumped up on two occasions, from 26th place in 2018 to 21st place in the year 2020.

This comes as a result of the continuous support of the rational leadership and the efforts made by the Ministry of Education to support faculty members and researchers and enhance the quality of scientific research and innovation, and the initiatives and projects supervised by the Ministry with Saudi universities.

The SCImago classification of countries is one of the most important academic classifications at the international level, as it ranks countries annually.