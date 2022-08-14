Saumya Tandon raises funds for late Deepesh Bhan’s family

Mumbai: In a humane initiative, ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai‘ actress Saumya Tandon has started a fundraiser to help her co-actor late Deepesh Bhan’s family pay a home loan worth Rs. 50 lakhs.

Deepesh Bhan who passed on July 23, is survived by his wife and an eighteen-month-old son and Saumya has taken the initiative to help them out.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared an appealing video where she requested people to come forward and help the family out. In the video, she also shared her memories with Deepesh.

Saumya Tandon captioned the video, “This is for one of the sweetest co actors I worked with @Deepesh_b2 . Let’s show good people don’t go unnoticed. Every small bit counts. #helpdeepeshsfamily Link of the fund is in the bio.”

In the video, Saumya said, “Deepesh Bhan is no more with us but his memories are still with us. He was a talkative person and often used to talk about his home, which he bought after taking a home loan for his family. He got married and even has a son but then he left us. Now, we can repay him by giving back his house to his son.”

“I have created a fund and whatever amount will be collected will be given to Deepesh’s wife, through which she can pay the home loan. So, please contribute to making Deepesh’s dream come true,” Saumya Tandon added.

For the unversed, Deepesh Bhan who played the role of Malkhan in ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ passed away at the young age of 41 while playing cricket. Deepesh had gone to the gym in the morning and later stopped by to play cricket in his building compound at Dahisar where he collapsed. He reportedly suffered a brain hemorrhage.