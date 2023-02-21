Save the date! Dr Foodie to host ‘Hyderabadi Shaadi Ki Dawat’

If you’ve ever attended a Hyderabadi wedding, you’ll know that it’s a celebration unlike any other. From the colourful outfits, the lip-smacking food to ofcourse the ‘marfa’, it’s a feast for the senses. Agree?

Are you eagerly waiting to attend a Hyderabadi Shaadi and indulge in the rich, flavorful cuisine that our sheher is famous for? If yes, mark your calendars for March 5th, 2023 because a unique event is going to happen in the city that promises to satisfy your craving for Hyderabadi Shaadi ka Khana. But there’s a twist – it’s not an actual wedding!

Idea behind hosting ‘Hyderabadi Shaadi Ki Dawat’

Organized by Hyderabad’s popular food blogger Dr Foodie aka Dr Ahmed Ashfaq, ‘Hyderabadi Shaadi Ki Daawat’ is going to be a unique event to experience the food, culture, and hospitality that Hyderabad is known for, all in one place. And the best part? Nobody gets married here, so you can just enjoy all the festivities without any of the pressure or stress that comes with attending an actual wedding. You will be able to enjoy the shadi without fear of judgement from your ‘phuppu or ‘chachi. The event is powered by Zetch Digital Solutions (Ayesha Sultana & Hasnain Ul Haq).

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dr Foodie spilled beans on the main idea behind the ‘one-of-a-kind’ concept and said, “Whenever I was posting reels about Hyderabadi wedding food, I noticed a lot of interest from people in Hyderabad and across India who were curious about where they could find this cuisine. This got me thinking about how I could provide this delicious food to others.”

He further added, “With the demand for this cuisine being high, I came up with the idea of hosting a shaadi ka event, where people could experience the authentic Hyderabadi wedding food without actually attending a wedding ceremony. It’s a great opportunity for people to savor the flavors and experience the culture of this cuisine.”

Timings: 7pm to 12am

Venue: King’s Palace, Gudi Malkapur, Hyderabad.

What’s in the menu?

From the aromatic Biryani (The Star Of The Daawat) to the succulent kebabs, the mouth-watering haleem and many desserts, you’ll have the opportunity to savor a lengthy spread of delicious dishes that will leave your taste buds tingling. Lip-smacking vegetarian food items will also be there. Bhulo Nakko, Dabake Khao!

Check out the menu below:

Beyond the Food!

Hyderabadi Shaadi Ki Daawat is not just about the food. The event promises to be a cultural extravaganza, featuring music, interactions with your favourite influencers and the ‘vibe’ that is sure to transport you to the heart of Hyderabad. Entrepreneur, vlogger, and ace tennis player Sania Mirza‘s sister Anam Mirza, popular YouTubers Amer Bin Ishaq and Shahbaaz Khan are among special guests who will be gracing the event.

“We will be creating a mock setup of a stage where attendees can take pictures or even pose as a bride and groom for a fun and memorable experience. In addition, we will have live mehendi stations, so guests can get their henna designs applied by skilled artists,” Dr Foodie said.

He also added, “We also have other surprise stalls planned, but we’ll keep the details under wraps for now to add an element of excitement and anticipation for our guests”.

So, prepare your best attire to glam up, look your best as you join Dr Foodie and his team for a celebration of all things Hyderabadi, and experience the best of the city’s rich culinary heritage.

Tickets For Hyderabadi Shaadi Ki Dawat

If you want to be a part of this unforgettable evening of food, fun, and cultural immersion, click here to book tickets and block your seats!