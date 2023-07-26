Say what? Rashmika Mandanna confirms her ‘secret marriage’

Hyderabad: South diva Rashmika Mandanna has always preferred keeping her dating life private, leaving fans guessing and speculating. Her rumoured relationship with actor Vijay Deverakonda often discussed among her fans and media alike. Now, Rashmika’s new statement on her ‘secret marriage’ is grabbing attention.

During an interview with Miss Malini, Rashmika and Tiger Shroff discussed their mutual love of anime. The atmosphere was electric as everyone shared their favourite characters and films. Shravan Shah dropped a bombshell during the fun chat saying ‘Rashmika Mandanna is secretly married to… none other than Naruto!’

Rashmika confirmed the revelation, saying that Naruto “has her heart,” and she is fully married to the character. She also expressed a desire to be ‘Hinata,’ Naruto’s beloved character, and revealed her desire to have purple hair like the Anime heroine.

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in Animal and Pushpa 2 in Tollywood.