SBI hands over three buses worth Rs 1 cr to Osmania University in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A special fleet of buses was handed over to Osmania University (OU) on Saturday, April 11, as part of the State Bank of India’s (SBI) corporate social responsibility initiative.

The fleet includes one luxury Air-Conditioned (AC) bus and two high-capacity non-AC buses, valued at Rs 1 crore.

“This infrastructure boost is more than just a logistical upgrade; it is a testament to SBI’s unwavering support for the academic community. By facilitating easier campus mobility, we are directly investing in the welfare and success of our students.” Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof Kumar Molugaram, stated at an event held at the University College of Arts and Social Sciences.

Highlighting the historic weight of the collaboration, S Radhakrishnan, Chief General Manager (CGM), SBI, stated, “This CSR initiative is our way of honouring Osmania University’s monumental contribution to India’s intellectual and social fabric over the last century. We are proud to play a role in further modernising this great seat of learning.”