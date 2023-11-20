SBI notifies 8283 clerk posts; 525 vacancies in Hyderabad

The last date to submit applications for these posts is December 7

SBI notifies for 8283 clerk posts; 525 vacancies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the recruitment of 8283 Junior Associates (clerical cadre) positions nationwide of which 525 vacancies are available in Hyderabad.

As per the notification, candidates holding any degree or those who have completed their final year/semester exams are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years old to apply for the posts. General category candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 750. However, SC/ ST/PWD candidates are exempted from paying any application fee. 

The last date to submit applications for these posts is December 7 while the preliminary and mains examinations will be conducted online.

SBI is tentatively scheduled to conduct the Junior Associate Preliminary Exam in January 2024, while the main exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in February 2024.

Visit the website for more information.

