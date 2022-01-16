SBTET postpones diploma exams amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has postponed all diploma exams which were scheduled to begin on January 18.

The SBTET secretary C Srinath, on Sunday said that the revised timetable will be announced later. The postponement of exams comes after the Telangana government extended the closure of educational institutes till January 30. It is to be noted that the government had declared the week-long closure of institutes from January 8-16.

Earlier on Sunday the chief secretary of state Somersh Kumar declared the extension of holidays for educational institutes till January 30, 2022.

The office of the chief secretary tweeted, “It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till 30.1.2022”.

It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till 30.1.2022.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

On Saturday, Telangana reported 1,963 fresh COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7, 07,162 while the death toll rose to 4,054 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,075 followed by Rangareddy (168) and Medchal Malkajgiri (150) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 pm on Saturday.

A total of 1,620 people recovered from the infection yesterday. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6, 81,091.

The number of active cases stood at 22,017, the bulletin said.

It said over 53,000 samples were tested today and the total number examined to date was over 3.05 crore.