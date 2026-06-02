SC adjourns hearing in Telangana MPSO recruitment row

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Monday, June 1, adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by 13 BTech graduates challenging a Telangana High Court order that declared them ineligible for recruitment to Mandal Planning and Statistical Officer/Assistant Statistical Officer (MPSO) posts in the state.

A Bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Prasanna B. Varale postponed the matter to July 13 after the senior counsel representing the petitioners was unavailable to argue the case.

The petitioners had approached the apex court on May 8 against the Telangana High Court’s February 17 order, which held that BTech graduates were not eligible for appointment to the 474 MPSO posts notified by the state government.

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According to the petition, the candidates had qualified in the recruitment examination conducted on September 3, 2018, pursuant to a notification issued on June 2, 2018. They were subsequently shortlisted for certificate verification before being declared ineligible for appointment.

The petitioners contended that disqualifying them at a later stage despite having successfully cleared the recruitment process was unjustified and sought relief from the Supreme Court.

The apex court is now scheduled to take up the matter for further hearing on July 13.