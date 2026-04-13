SC agrees to hear plea challenging validity of Rajasthan’s anti-conversion law

The bench tagged the plea with separate pending petitions challenging the validity of the 2025 Act.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th April 2026 1:50 pm IST
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The Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, April 13, agreed to hear a plea challenging the validity of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Rajasthan government and Centre seeking their responses on the plea.

The bench tagged the plea with separate pending petitions challenging the validity of the 2025 Act.

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The fresh plea has sought to declare the Act as “unconstitutional and void”, being ultra vires of Part III of the Constitution.

The top court had earlier sought response from the Rajasthan government and others on a separate petition challenging the validity of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.

It had issued notice on the plea against the Act that was passed by the state Assembly in September.

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The top court is also dealing with a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of anti-conversion laws enacted by several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand and Karnataka.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th April 2026 1:50 pm IST

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