SC allows NEET-PG counselling, validates OBC, EWS quotas

In an interim ruling issued today, the Supreme Court authorised the commencement of NEET-PG counselling in accordance with the stated criteria for the year 2021-22. The Supreme Court affirmed the legality of the other backward classes (OBC) and economically weaker section (EWS) quotas.

Supreme Court allows 27% reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10% for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for admission in the NEET for all medical seats as existing criteria this year. — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

As of this year, the Supreme Court allows a 27 per cent quota for OBC and a 10% reservation for EWS category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for admission in the NEET for all medical seats.

During the hearing on Thursday, a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna stated, “We have been hearing this issue for two days; we must begin counselling in the national interest.”

Previously, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case in response to the central government urgent request to hear the matter in light of resident doctors’ protests about the delay in the NEET PG counselling round.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta demanded an urgent listing, which was granted by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

NEET PG Counselling was postponed after a petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the centre’s decision to reconsider the criterion for determining the EWS quota in the All India Quota. Doctors from several hospitals in Delhi and other areas of the nation protested a delay in the counselling session under the umbrella of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

NEET-PG admissions, now that they have been cleared, will bring in about 50,000 MBBS doctors joining the health sector – a timely boost considering the concerning increase in COVID-19 cases and the number of resident doctors who have been infected in recent days.