SC allows Varavara Rao to approach NIA court to go Hyderabad for treatment

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court allowed Telugu poet Varavara Rao to approach the special NIA court in Mumbai seeking permission to go to Hyderabad for Cataract Surgery.

82-year-old Varavara Rao is accused of Bhima Koregaon violence of 2018 and has been arrested under the non-bailable Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The court ordered the trial court to rule on the application within three weeks of its filing and Rao to submit it within two weeks.

A bench presided over by Justice UU Lalit dismissed Rao’s petition with the aforementioned instructions after making clear that it had not made any statements regarding the merits of the plea.

On Wednesday, senior attorney Anand Grover claimed on behalf of Rao that the cost of medical care in Mumbai is expensive. Rao is from Hyderabad, and a familiar environment would be helpful for his recovery.

Even though the bench had not given the NIA notice of the petition, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who was present while the subject was discussed, objected to Rao’s argument.

ASG claimed that despite Rao having been given the chance to get a cataract procedure in the past he chose not to do so. In Mumbai, there are also hospitals that offer free medical care.

The trial court will make the decision rather than the Supreme Court, according to the bench, which also included Justices Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Grover asked for a deadline, claiming that it had taken the court more than a year to deliberate on his request for freedom on medical grounds. The bench granted the request and set a three-month deadline.

On August 10, the SC granted bail with a condition that he wasn’t allowed to leave the Mumbai region without the permission of the trial court.