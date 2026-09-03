SC asks advocates to approach HC over alleged assault

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, September 3, asked a group of advocates, who moved a plea demanding a CBI probe into their alleged assault during a protest to demand the resignation of BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, to approach the Delhi High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told by advocate Prashant Bhushan that the lawyers were allegedly beaten up by some goons, who claim to be lawyers, during their protest outside the Bar Council of India (BCI) office.

“The BCI chairman issued a statement proudly saying that some legal cockroaches were protesting here and our lawyers came and beat them up in the midnight. We are seeking CBI investigation and preservation of CCTV footage. Our fear is that BCI footage will be destroyed,” Bhushan claimed.

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The top court asked Bhushan to approach the Delhi High Court.

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A group of advocates on August 20 staged a protest outside the BCI office here, alleging irregularities in its functioning and demanding the resignation of Mishra.

The demonstration saw members of the legal fraternity raising several demands, including the implementation of an Advocates Protection Act, provision of insurance coverage for all advocates, and regular and transparent inspections of law colleges.

The protest was called by the All India Young Advocates Association and supported by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Mishra had earlier apologised to law students after facing criticism over a now-withdrawn order to state bar councils not to enrol any of the current batch of graduating NALSAR students as advocates.

The controversy began after a section of students of NALSAR University of Law wrote to the vice chancellor, registrar and professors of the institution, opposing any proposal to invite CJI Kant as chief guest to the varsity’s convocation.

In the first circular, Mishra said it was examining allegations regarding a campaign against the CJI’s participation in the university’s convocation and had sought a report identifying those responsible.

The decision was reversed within hours following criticism from members of the legal fraternity. A modified order said the “vast majority” of the students were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged misconduct of a few.

CJI Kant later pulled up the BCI for the order and said it was “dialogue between students and me”.

The NALSAR Student Bar Council subsequently demanded a public apology from Mishra. Graduating students, current students and alumni of NLSIU, Bengaluru, also issued a joint statement seeking a similar apology and rejected the presence of the BCI chairperson and the CJI at their convocation.