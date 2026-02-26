SC bans NCERT book over judiciary corruption; orders seizure, digital takedown

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, February 26, imposed a blanket ban on Class 8 NCERT book carrying a chapter on corruption in the judiciary, and ordered a seizure of all physical copies, along with takedown of its digital forms.

The apex court ordered that the Centre and state authorities comply with its directions immediately, and warned of “serious action” if directions are defied in any form.

The top court issued show-cause notices to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) director and the school education secretary to explain why action should not be taken against those responsible.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said there seemed to be a calculated move to undermine the institution and demean the dignity of the judiciary.

The bench said such misconduct, having an everlasting impact on the judiciary, would fall within the definition of criminal contempt.

“We would like to have a deeper probe,” the bench said.

Well-planned conspiracy to defame judiciary: CJI

The court said that if allowed to go unchecked, this would erode people’s faith in the judiciary. “No one will be allowed to go scot-free.”

The CJI said, “It is my duty as the head of the institution to find out who is responsible; heads must roll.”

CJI Surya Kant said there appears to be a deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy to defame the judiciary.

Taking exception to the NCERT’s Wednesday communication, the SC said there was not a single word of apology in it, and instead, they have tried to justify it.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 11.