SC can’t be ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ court: CJI on 3688 adjournments in a month

The CJI said that this defeats the trust of citizens in our court.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday requested the members of the bar to not seek adjournments unless really necessary and raised concern over 3,688 adjournments in one month.

Expressing concern over the delays caused by adjournments sought in the apex court, the CJI said that this cannot become “tareek pe tareek court”.

He further requested the members of the bar to not file adjournment slips unless “very very necessary”.

Saying that he has been personally monitoring the filings to first hearing of matters to ensure that period was reduced to minimum, the CJI said that there were 178 adjournment slips in the day.

On an average per miscellaneous day from September 1 – 3, a total of 154 adjournments were circulated.

He pointed out that from September to October there were 3,688 adjournment slips circulated. Whereas, 2361 matters have been mentioned since September. On an average 59 matters were being mentioned everyday.

On the one hand matters are listed on an expedited basis, on the other hand they are mentioned then get listed and then they are adjourned, said the CJI.

“This defeats the purpose of filing and listing,” the CJI said.

