SC categorization in Telangana will improve job opportunities: Health min

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday, February 17 remarked that the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SC) in the state will provide better job opportunities for the Madiga community.

Narasimha asked the officials to create awareness among people regarding the field-level reservation process which will also help in the elimination of doubts regarding the categorisation.

“The categorisation of SC is being done to eliminate inequalities among the oppressed castes,” the minister said in a meeting with legislators from the Madiga community and representatives of the Madiga community.

The Health minister who is a member of the SC categorisation panel, elaborated on the reservation process based on the categorisation.

Telangana rejects SC categorisation panel’s call to scrap creamy layer quota

On February 4, the Telangana government accepted three key recommendations of a judicial commission appointed by it for implementation of SC categorisation, while rejecting the panel’s other suggestion to exempt the creamy layer from reservations, chief minister A Revanth Reddy said.

The Commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther submitted its recommendations to the sub-committee headed by state civil supplies and irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Also Read Telangana rejects SC categorisation panel’s call to scrap creamy layer quota

The panel has recommended the introduction of a creamy layer suggesting that MLAs, MPs, ZP chairpersons, Mayors and other public representatives, as well as those in government Group 1 service and similar positions, should be considered as the creamy layer.

The commission said the state government should take appropriate steps to exclude these people from availing the benefits of second-generation reservations, Reddy said.

“The government, after reviewing the recommendations of the single-member judicial commission led by Justice Shameem Akhtar, has approved recommendations 1, 2, and 3 mentioned above. However, it has rejected the 4th recommendation, which pertains to excluding the creamy layer from the scope of reservations,” Revanth Reddy said.

Categorisation of SC sub-castes into 3 categories



The commission in its recommendations said the 59 Scheduled Caste (SC) communities can be divided into three groups viz 1, 2, and 3 for a total reservations of 15 percent.

Group 1 comprises 15 socio-economically and educationally most backward and neglected scheduled sub-castes, for whom the commission has recommended 1% reservation. They form 3.288% of the total SCs.

In Group 2, there are 18 SC sub-castes that have been moderately benefited, which form 62.748% of the SCs. They have been recommended 9% reservation.

Group 3 covers 26 SC sub-castes which have been better benefited. They have been recommended by the commission to avail of 5% reservations.