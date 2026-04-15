SC Collegium clears promotion of 4 addl judges of Telangana HC

Collegium led by CJI Surya Kant backs elevation of four Telangana HC additional judges; also clears new appointments in Kerala and Karnataka High Courts.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th April 2026 8:11 am IST
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The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the elevation of four additional judges of the Telangana High Court as permanent judges.

The decision was taken during a meeting held on Tuesday, April 14, under the leadership of Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant.

The judges recommended for appointment as permanent judges are Justice Yara Renuka, Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao, Justice E Tirumala Devi, and Justice BR Madhusudhan Rao. All four are currently serving as additional judges in the Telangana High Court.

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Appointments at Kerala HC, Karnataka HC

In a separate development, the Collegium has also recommended the appointment of two women advocates as judges of the Kerala High Court. The names forwarded are Preetha Aravindan Krishnamma and Liz Mathew Anthraper.

Additionally, the Collegium has approved a proposal to appoint three judicial officers as judges of the Karnataka High Court.

These recommendations will now be sent to the central government for final approval and notification.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th April 2026 8:11 am IST

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