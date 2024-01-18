SC Collegium recommends 7 additional judges of 3 HCs to be made permanent

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, on Thursday recommended appointment of five additional judges in the Calcutta High Court, one additional judge of the Jharkhand High Court, and one additional judge of the Kerala High Court as permanent judges.

In a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court, the Collegium resolved to recommend Justices Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Raja Basu Chowdhury be appointed as permanent judges of the Calcutta High Court. Also, it recommended appointment of Justice Lapita Banerjee as permanent Judge in the same court against a vacancy.

In a separate statement, the Collegium said that Justices Ananya Bandyopadhyay and Rai Chattopadhyay will be appointed as permanent judges of the Calcutta High Court while Justice Subhendu Samanta will be appointed as an Additional Judge for a fresh term of one year with effect from May 18, 2024.

It said that the committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India assessed the judgments of these Additional Judges and on evaluation of their judgments, the Committee reported that they are suitable for confirmation as permanent Judges.

In another statement, the SC Collegium recommended appointment of Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen as a permanent judge of the Kerala High Court against one of the existing vacancies.

The Collegium said that it has consulted the Judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the Kerala High Court with a view to ascertain her suitability for being appointed as a permanent Judge in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

“The Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, Additional Judge, be appointed as a permanent Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand against one of the existing vacancies,” said a separate statement.