SC Collegium recommends Justice AK Singh as next Telangana HC CJ

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Aparajit Kumar Singh (A.K. Singh) as the next Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Justice Singh, who is currently the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, will be transferred to Telangana following the Collegium’s decision.

The recommendation was made during the Collegium’s first meeting this month, held on the 26th, where decisions regarding the appointments and transfers of 34 judges across various high courts were finalized. The Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, has forwarded its recommendation to the central government for further action.

Justice Aparajit Kumar Singh’s parent high court is the Jharkhand. He is set to fill the vacancy left by the former Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe, who was transferred to the Bombay High Court in January this year.

Justice Singh was born on July 7, 1965, to Dr. Ramgopal Singh and Dr. Shraddha Singh. He hails from a distinguished legal family, with several members having served at the highest levels of the judiciary.

His maternal great-grandfather, Justice B. Sinha, was the sixth Chief Justice of India. His grandfather, Shambhuprasad Singh, served as the acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. His maternal uncles, Justices Bishweshwar Prasad Singh and Shivakirti Singh, have also served as Supreme Court judges.

Justice Singh completed his BA (Hons) and LLB from Delhi University.

He began his legal career in 1990, practising at the Patna High Court until 2000, and later at the Jharkhand High Court until his elevation as a judge in 2001. He has deep expertise in constitutional, civil, criminal, service, arbitration, and labour matters.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Jharkhand High Court on January 24, 2012, and became a permanent judge on January 16, 2014.

He served as the acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court from December 20, 2022, to February 19, 2023, and was elevated as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on April 17, 2023.