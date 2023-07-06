SC Collegium recommends Karnataka HC’s Alok Aradhe as CJ of Telangana HC

"A vacancy in the office of the CJ of Telangana HC would arise consequent upon the elevation of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan to the Supreme Court," stated the SC Collegium.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 6th July 2023 1:00 pm IST
SC Collegium recommends Justice Alok Aradhe as new CJ of Telangana HC
SC Collegium recommends Justice Alok Aradhe as new CJ of Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium, on Wednesday recommended the name of Justice Alok Aradhe as the new chief justice of the Telangana High Court.

Justice Alok Aradhe is currently serving as a judge of the Karnataka High Court and the presidential assent for his appointment as Telangana CJ is likely to be given on Thursday.

Proposing his name in a statement, the SC Collegium said, “A vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court for the state of Telangana would arise consequent upon the elevation of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan to the Supreme Court in terms of the separate recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Ronald Rose appointed as GHMC Commissioner

“Therefore, an appointment to that office is required to be made,” the collegium said.

Justice Alok Aradhe was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on 29 December 2009 and is now a senior puisne judge in his parent High Court.

“He has been functioning on transfer since November 2018 as a Judge of the Karnataka High Court and has acquired experience of more than 13 years in dispensing justice in two large High Courts,” the collegium said.

Taking into account his experience and all relevant factors, the Collegium has considered that Justice Aradhe is fit to be the CJ of Telangana High Court.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 6th July 2023 1:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button