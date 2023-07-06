SC Collegium recommends Karnataka HC’s Alok Aradhe as CJ of Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium, on Wednesday recommended the name of Justice Alok Aradhe as the new chief justice of the Telangana High Court.

Justice Alok Aradhe is currently serving as a judge of the Karnataka High Court and the presidential assent for his appointment as Telangana CJ is likely to be given on Thursday.

Proposing his name in a statement, the SC Collegium said, “A vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court for the state of Telangana would arise consequent upon the elevation of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan to the Supreme Court in terms of the separate recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium.”

“Therefore, an appointment to that office is required to be made,” the collegium said.

Justice Alok Aradhe was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on 29 December 2009 and is now a senior puisne judge in his parent High Court.

“He has been functioning on transfer since November 2018 as a Judge of the Karnataka High Court and has acquired experience of more than 13 years in dispensing justice in two large High Courts,” the collegium said.

Taking into account his experience and all relevant factors, the Collegium has considered that Justice Aradhe is fit to be the CJ of Telangana High Court.