SC Collegium reiterates recommendation for transfer of 4 Telangana HC judges

Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation for the transfer of Justices C. Sumalatha, G. Anupama Chakravarthy, Munnuri Laxman and M. Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court.

Also Read Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as SC judges

On August 3, the Collegium had proposed the transfer of Justices Sumalatha, Chakravarthy, Laxman and Sudheer Kumar, to the High Courts of Gujarat, Patna, Rajasthan and Calcutta, respectively.

The collegium considered requests made for reconsideration of transfer proposals and said on Thursday that it does not find “any merit” in the requests made by them.