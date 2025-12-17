SC defers hearing in West Bengal VC appointment matter to Jan

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 17th December 2025 1:58 pm IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred to January next year a plea related to the appointment of regular vice-chancellors in the state-aided universities in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the office of Governor C V Ananda Bose, that some positive developments have been made in the case.

A festering dispute goes on between the governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the appointment of VCs in 36 state-aided universities.

In a bid to end the tussle between the two top constitutional functionaries in the state, the apex court had on July 8, last year, constituted a search-cum-selection committee headed by former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit to oversee the appointments.

On April 22, the top court sought a response from the governor’s office on the plea alleging inaction in giving assent to the West Bengal Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022, which was passed by the state legislature in June 2022.

The West Bengal Assembly had in 2022 passed a bill to replace the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of all the state-run universities.

The court had then issued a notice to the principal secretary to the governor and the Union of India, seeking their replies within four weeks.

