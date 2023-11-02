SC defers hearing on interim bail plea filed by Bhima Koregaon case accused Prof Sen

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned, to November 24, the hearing of an interim bail application filed by Professor Shoma K Sen, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi deferred hearing the plea due to non-availability of Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, who represents the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter.

On October 4, the top court had posted Sen’s plea for hearing after a period of four weeks and had allowed her to file a rejoinder to the counter-affidavit filed by the NIA.

It had said that it will proceed to hear both the applications seeking interim bail and the Special Leave Petition together on the next date of listing.

On August 23, the top court had sought the response of the anti-terror agency on an interim bail application moved by Prof Sen seeking temporary release for medical reasons. Sen had approached the Supreme Court against an order of the Bombay High Court where her application seeking release was disposed of and she was asked to apply afresh for bail before the Special NIA court after the investigating agency had filed a charge sheet against her, and others.

In December 2021, the High Court had granted default bail to lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj. However, the division bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and N.J. Jamadar had declined the applications of eight other co-accused in the same case including Sen.