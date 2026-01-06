SC dismisses petitions against Harish Rao in phone-tapping case

The apex court refused to intervene in the matter.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th January 2026 9:56 am IST|   Updated: 6th January 2026 9:58 am IST
Telangana govt's claims regarding 2 L jobs fake: Harish Rao
BRS MLA T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has dismissed petitions filed by the state government against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T Harish Rao and former DCP P Radha Kishan Rao.

Advertisement

Upholding the prior decisions of the Telangana High Court, the apex court refused to intervene in the matter.

The state government had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the high court’s orders related to the case.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

It all began after a complaint was filed by Siddipet resident Chakradhar Goud with Panjagutta police. Goud alleged that his phone was tapped by Harish Rao with the involvement of Radha Kishan Rao. Following the complaint, the police registered an First Information Report (FIR).

Subsequently, Harish Rao has challenged the FIR in the Telangana High Court.

After the high court’s rulings in his favour, the state government took the matter to the Supreme Court. However, the apex court has now declined to overturn the high court’s decisions.

Memory Khan Seminar

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, BRS leader Manne Krishank described it as a major setback for the state government.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th January 2026 9:56 am IST|   Updated: 6th January 2026 9:58 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button