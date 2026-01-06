SC dismisses petitions against Harish Rao in phone-tapping case

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has dismissed petitions filed by the state government against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T Harish Rao and former DCP P Radha Kishan Rao.

Upholding the prior decisions of the Telangana High Court, the apex court refused to intervene in the matter.

The state government had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the high court’s orders related to the case.

It all began after a complaint was filed by Siddipet resident Chakradhar Goud with Panjagutta police. Goud alleged that his phone was tapped by Harish Rao with the involvement of Radha Kishan Rao. Following the complaint, the police registered an First Information Report (FIR).

Subsequently, Harish Rao has challenged the FIR in the Telangana High Court.

After the high court’s rulings in his favour, the state government took the matter to the Supreme Court. However, the apex court has now declined to overturn the high court’s decisions.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, BRS leader Manne Krishank described it as a major setback for the state government.