SC dismisses plea seeking guidelines for time-bound disposal of cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, June 4, refused to entertain a plea seeking framing of guidelines for time-bound disposal of cases.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and V Mohana dismissed the plea filed by a lawyer, who had also sought laying down of uniform, structured and enforceable guidelines for regulation of adjournments in all courts across the country.

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The plea also sought formulation and implementation of a uniform national case flow management policy applicable to all courts in the country.