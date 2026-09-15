SC dismisses Telangana govt plea over 40-acre Secunderabad land

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by the Telangana government against a High Court order involving Shantha Sriram Constructions, noting that the state had not challenged the judgment within the prescribed time.

A bench headed by Justice Deepankar Gupta not only dismissed the Telangana government’s petition but also observed that the disputed 40-acre land in Secunderabad is private property owned by Shantha Sriram Private Limited.

Dispute over Lothkunta land

It all began after Shantha Sriram Constructions Pvt Ltd had approached the Telangana High Court alleging interference by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), other government departments and the police on its private land.

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The property covers 40 acre in Survey numbers 1 and 2 of Lothukunta village in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

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After hearing the case, the single-judge bench of the Telangana High Court had directed the state government to relieve HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath from his post over alleged repeated wilful disobedience of the court orders concerning the land.

However, a division bench of the High Court later suspended that direction. The bench also instructed Ranganath and HYDRAA officials against entering the disputed property until further orders.

The Supreme Court’s latest decision came after the Telangana government challenged the High Court’s judgment in favour of Shantha Sriram Constructions.