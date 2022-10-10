SC grants 3 weeks to petitioner to produce proof in Narsinghanad’s contempt case

The Supreme Court of India granted three weeks to activist Shachi Nelli on Monday to produce transcripts of the interview of right-wing extremist leader Yati Narsinghanand where he made derogatory remarks against the Indian Constitution, Indian judiciary and Indian defence force and those who believed in it.

Yati the head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh had said, “Those who believe in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the Army will all die the death of a dog.”

Following Yati’s volatile statement, a petition was filed by Nelli after the Attorney General for India KK Venugopal granted consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Yati.