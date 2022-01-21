Narsinghanand to face criminal contempt as AG consents to initiate proceedings

The Attorney General for India KK Venugopal on Friday granted consent to initiate contempt proceedings against the head priest of the Dasna Devi Temple Yati Narsinghanand for attempting to lower the authority of the Supreme court.

KK Venugopal granted permission to initiate action against the Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand based on a request filed by an activist Shachi Nelli who sought action against him for derogatory comments over the Constitution of the country and the apex court.

Also Read Those who believe in Constitution will be killed: Narsinghanand

Venugopal, said that Narsinghanand’s statements, “Those who believe in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the Army will all die the death of a dog”, certainly amount to contempt of the Supreme Court.

The AG has granted consent to initiate action against Narsinghanand under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 and Rule 3(a) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court of India, 1975, who is currently under the custody of the Uttarakhand police.

He was arrested following a complaint, registered for objectionable comments on women, and additional charges of hate speech against Muslims and abuse of journalists were added, soon after.

Also Read Yati Narsinghanand’s bail in Haridwar hate speech case rejected

Nelli’s letter addressed to the AG was based on an interview Narsinghanand gave to a Vishal Singh, where he verbally abused the constitution and the Supreme court of the country.

“We have no trust in the Supreme Court of India and the Constitution. The Constitution will consume the 100 crore Hindus of this country. Those who believe in this Constitution will be killed. Those who believe in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the Army will all die the death of a dog,” said Yati in his interview with Singh.

Yati has come under the radar of the apex court for his hate speeches against Muslims, calling for a genocide against them, following which he made the above comments.

Narsinghanand also abused policemen for initiating action against Hindu seers for their hate speeches at the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar, where they made genocidal calls against Muslims, provoking Hindus to violence against them.

According to Nelli, Narsinghanand attempted to diminish the faith of citizens over the court and termed it as the most vicious attack on it, in history.

“Any such attempt to harm the majesty of the institution and diminish the faith that citizens of India have in the Court can result in complete chaos and anarchy. This is perhaps the most vicious attack on the Supreme Court in its history”, she had stated.