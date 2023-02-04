SC imposes interim stay on demolition order passed by Calcutta HC

In a special hearing, a bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy issued a notice in the matter and sought a response from the parties.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 4th February 2023 10:14 pm IST
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday imposed an interim stay on a February 3 order of the Calcutta High Court order directing the demolition of a building.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, appearing for petitioners, contended that the impugned order directing demolition of the building has been passed in a contempt case which is pending, and the petitioners are yet to be found guilty.

“It is also contended that in the event of the court carrying out the demolition now and eventually finding the petitioners not guilty of contempt, there must be one more restitution which is not permissible in law.

“In view of the above, issue notice returnable on March 14, 2023. There will be an interim suspension of the impugned order till the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

