SC issues notice on Jayant Patil’s plea for Ajit Pawar’s disqualification

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th October 2023 12:56 pm IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a petition filed by the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) seeking a direction to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to expeditiously take a decision on their petitions seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar and other MLAs under the anti-defection law.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
