SC issues notice on Jayant Patil’s plea for Ajit Pawar’s disqualification

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a petition filed by the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) seeking a direction to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to expeditiously take a decision on their petitions seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar and other MLAs under the anti-defection law.
